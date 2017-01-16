‘Guitar Artistry’ with Rick Cyge this week

Enjoy the unique, solo “Guitar Artistry” of Rick Cyge in West Sedona and Cottonwood this week.

The first performance takes place this Saturday, January 21, at Fire Mountain Tasting Room in Cottonwood where you can enjoy a relaxing afternoon of wine and music while he performs from 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 24, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., Cyge returns for two of his ongoing weekly dinner performances at The Golden Goose American Grill in west Sedona.

The performances showcase Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing with seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

Presenting the spirit of the original pieces in fresh new interpretations, Cyge’s exciting offering encompasses Baby Boomer Classics, folk, pop, blues and a little Motown for fun. Original pieces composed by Cyge, including “Blue Sedona” and a nearly endless selection of Beatles tunes round out the musical menu. Sit back and enjoy!

Cyge’s debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” and his new release, “GUITARtistry 2” will be available for purchase during the performances. See video and hear sound clips at www.rickcyge.com.

For the Saturday performance, The Fire Mountain Tasting Room is located in Old Town Cottonwood at 1023 N. Main Street, 928-639-2789. The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.