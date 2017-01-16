The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Moonglow, Michael Chabon
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
The Whistler, John Grisham
Swing Time, Zadie Smith
Difficult Women, Roxane Gay
The Spy, Paulo Coelho
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
Night School, Lee Child
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman
The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
Upstream, Mary Oliver
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Sellout, Paul Beatty
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
My Name Is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout
The Swans of Fifth Avenue, Melanie Benjamin
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard
Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow
Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
Modern Romance, Aziz Ansari
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Witches, Stacy Schiff
The Road to Character, David Brooks
MASS MARKET
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
Merry Christmas Alex Cross, James Patterson
War Hawk, James Rollins, Grant Blackwood
The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King
George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
Sweet Tomorrows, Debbie Macomber
Live by Night, Dennis Lehane
YOUNG ADULT
A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
Heartless, Marissa Meyer
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
Looking for Alaska, John Green
The Giver, Lois Lowry
All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven
Scythe, Neal Shusterman
Eleanor & Park, Rainbow Rowell
This Is Where It Ends, Marieke Nijkamp