Oak Creek Canyon Tours by Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will once again present the popular historic sites tours of Oak Creek Canyon’s historic places on April 19, 20, 21 and 22.

The tours will be narrated by Paul Thompson.

Thompson is the grandson of pioneer homesteader Jim Thompson, the Sedona area’s first permanent white settler who came here in 1876, and son of Albert Thompson who wrote many of the stories in the book, “Those Early Days”.

A comfortable 14-passenger luxury coach will stop at historic places from Uptown Sedona to upper Oak Creek Canyon and back.

In all, Thompson will explain 20-some homesteads, squatters’ sites, campgrounds and other historic locations including stops at Bear Howard’s cabin, Purtymun’s Cave Springs kitchen, and the Thompson springhouse, among others.

Each tour will depart at 9 a.m. and return at approximately noon with the exception of a second tour on Thursday set for 1-4 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for Sedona Historical Society members and $55 for non-members. Space is limited. These tours have historically sold-out early.

Tickets may be purchased over the phone or in person at the Museum, 928-2827038.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona.

Hours are daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.