Zenprov presents ‘Comedy (D)Evolution!’

Zenprov Comedy is excited for their first performance of 2017 titled “Comedy (D)Evolution!” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater in Sedona.

Tickets are $12 advanced, $15 at the door.

The troupe has been busy evolving their show by developing a completely new lineup of fresh games that include turning audience pet peeves into Bible verses, improvising scenes based on random Facebook posts, and a choir of rants about the worst of 2016.

“Zenprov Comedy is the best improv troupe in Arizona,” said Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “At their last show, people were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

Similar to the improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, Zenprov Comedy performs fast-paced, spontaneous comedic scenes created in the moment — always based on audience suggestions and often with hands-on participation with the actors.

Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or rehearsed ahead of time. It’s completely made up in the moment, and never the same show twice.

Derek Dujardin, the director of Zenprov Comedy, chimes in: “Whether you believe we evolved from apes or Adam and Eve, there’s a bigger philosophical question we should be asking — or maybe I should call it a ‘silly-sophical’ question? What kind of beings are we evolving into? Perhaps the filter of comedy will give us some clues.”

The troupe embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance.

Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences — and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer, Tom Shoemaker, and Mary Carder.

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show. This one-night-only performance is expected to sell out so please purchase tickets early. Purchase ticket online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or in person at Mary Fisher box office.

The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from Harkin’s Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m..

Shows are PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.