‘Charlie’s Aunt’ a farce for Mingus high’s theater troupe

COTTONWOOD – The word ‘farce’ is defined as “a light dramatic work in which highly improbable plot situations, exaggerated characters, and often slapstick elements are used for humorous effect.”

Let the farce begin – as Mingus Union High School’s ATORT – A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians – will perform the hysterical classic comedy known as Charley’s Aunt.

Written in 1892 and set in the late 1890s, Charley’s Aunt is a “huge nod to the author, the timelessness of the piece,” said Mingus Union theater teacher and director James Ball.

This quaint three act play is “glittering with classic 19th century costumes and instantly transport[s] you to an era of romance, beauty and farce,” said Mingus Union’s Ashly Lawler, director of the production. “This play is sure to leave your side splitting, and hearts melting with the hilarious antics, mistaken identities and true love.”

With a little help from Sanford Meisner, Ball defines acting as “living truthfully under imaginary circumstances.” And with a healthy mix of both seasoned and inexperienced stage talent, Charley’s Aunt should be as funny for Mingus as it was in 2015 when both Ball and Lawler first saw the play in 2015 at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah.

“We laughed so hard we were crying,” Ball said. “The performance stuck in my head so much that when picking plays, I knew we had to do this.”

Before auditions, Ball showed his students clips from several of the play’s movie adaptations, not so much to show them how to play, he said, but how several had interpreted the story.

“Actually, the movies are more melodramatic,” Ball recognized.

The story starts out innocuously enough, as two Yale University friends are in love, but not sure how to tell this to the young ladies they have fallen for. Turns out, the aunt of the one of the young men is visiting from Brazil. So they decide to have a luncheon, invite the aunt, as well as the two young ladies, and for each of the two young men to find time during the gathering to steal a few minutes with his prospective love to tell her how he feels.

Unfortunately, the aunt’s travel plans are delayed, so with the luncheon scheduled, the guys ask a theater friend of theirs to impersonate the Brazilian aunt – and chaperone to the ladies.

Let the farce begin!

The cast includes Preston Chalmers and Zayne Hirsch (as Jack Chesney and Charley Wykeham, the two Yale undergraduates), Aubrie Odegard and Saya Federbush (as Kitty Verdun and Amy Spettigue, the young women they love), Ben Fraher (as Lord Fancourt Babberley, ‘Babbs,’ who dresses as Charley’s Aunt), Ethan Miller (as Jack’s father, Colonel Sir Francis Chesney), Carter Scott (as Stephen Spettigue, Amy’s father and Kitty’s guardian), Olivia Reinhold (as Charley’s aunt, Donna Lucia d’ Alvadorez), Vanessa Alcala (as Ela Delahay, Babbs’s long-lost love) and Zeke Collins (as Brasset, the valet who is sarcastic as he watches it all unfold).

ATORT will perform Charley’s Aunt five times over the next two weekends: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22; 7 p.m. both Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and children. Or call the school’s box office line at 928-649-4466 for a representative to process tickets.

Or purchase tickets in person Mingus Union’s bookstore any weekday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The school is located at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

Tickets cost $2 more at the door.

Though Charley’s Aunt is rated PG, it may not hold the interest of children 10 years of age and younger.

At the end of January, ATORT will hold auditions for Fiddler on the Roof, which they are expected to perform in April.