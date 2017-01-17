Coilumn: Staying peaceful during intense times

I haven’t discussed politics in my columns, and – don’t worry – I’m not going to start now! Chances are, at some time in the election process, you felt apprehensive, and maybe you feel some angst now. I write this to readers at all aspects of the political spectrum who want to stay peaceful during times of intense shifts. Remaining peaceful means avoiding the rocky shoals of emotional upset and panic.



We live in a world of polarities. Humanity supports separations of hot-cold, happy-sad, right-wrong, Republican-Democrat. There exists a place beyond these divisions, a space where we can access true inner peace. In this space of peace, no polarities exist and everything is One. It’s called Being, or Essence, or God (pick your favorite). The more we shift our focus at will to that peaceful space, the more we avoid becoming hung up on the rocky shoals of fear and foreboding.

Here are some ways I use to move into that peace.

• First, breathe. Whenever we notice physical or emotional tension, we can’t remain anxious if we take deep breaths and consciously relax. This helps to close the polarity gap and allows us to open inwardly to qualities of Oneness – like non-judgment, acceptance, love, joy, etc.

• Second, remain in the present moment. Remind ourselves of what’s true now. If the mind has propelled itself into future “what-ifs” and worst-case political scenarios, remember – they aren’t happening now. We can stay out of those messy, purposeless thoughts that lead to fear. Simply say, “In this moment…” followed by what we know to be true now.



• Third, accept. Resistance to what-is causes suffering. I like to view the goings-on in the world as a play being acted out on the stage of humanity. When I look at the play from the perspective of that space where no opposites exist – where there is only one essence of everything – I see it as entertainment.

• Fourth, trust. Trust the benevolence of Being, that it has only love and wisdom for everyone. Governments and elected officials come and go. The only permanent and unchangeable reality is Being. All divisions come together in Being, a space where we can’t possibly judge and make others wrong.



Candidates, presidents and the world stage are not the source of our inner disquiet. Nor are they the source of our happiness and joy. We can’t blame them for our feelings, thoughts or beliefs – political or otherwise. They reflect something in me. When I become genuinely curious about – and study – my own reactions to the world actors, I learn a lot about myself.

To successfully maneuver the shoals of uncertainty, trepidation and fear, let’s stay connected to the True Source.

