Court Docket: Jan. 20, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Benjamin Weston Baltz, 37, Cottonwood, Sale or Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *

Theresa Elizabeth Harcourt, 49, Cottonwood, Sale or Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Steven James Spearman, 30, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Interfere w/Judicial Proceedings, Bond $2,500. *

Aaron Alan Hipp, 33, Cottonwood, Misconduct Involving Weapons (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct, Tampering w/Evidence, Theft, Bond $7,500. *

Summer Grace Baker, 29, Camp Verde, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Released to Pretrial Services. *

Timothy Ray Austill, 27, Cottonwood, Criminal Impersonation, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $5,000. *

Joe Sullivan Huber, 32, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $4,000. *

Paula Jeanne Mills, 49, Cottonwood, Criminal Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, Bond $1,500. *

Jacob Alonso Ramirez, 27, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug

Paraphernalia, Criminal Damage DV, Assault DV, Bond $4,000. *

Jesse Lee Rayfield, 19, Cornville, Burglary 3rd Degree, Traffic in Stolen Property, Theft,

Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3

counts), Bond $10,000. *

Martin Cueyer-Mendivil, 53, Phoenix, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Bond $5,000. *

Gram Monty Jackson, 56, Camp Verde, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Bond $4,000. *

Klayton Andrew Stiles, 22, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft (2 counts), Criminal Trespass, Released to Pretrial Services. *

Abdelghani Samir Ghazawna, 19, Avondale, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $5,000. *

Daniel James Conlin, 50, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Released to Pretrial Services. *

Sarah Ann Geigle, 21, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Joseph Aaron Parsons, 21, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,000. *

Ricardo Braulio Munoz Ayala, 31, Phoenix, Theft of Means of Transportation, Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, Released Own Recognizance.

Joy Leanne Green, 22, TX, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *

John Scott Ferrell, 47, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $2,000. *

James Elbert Nelson, Jr., 44, Clarkdale, Theft, Released Own Recognizance. *

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Elise Jordan Maffey, 25, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $785

David Ernesto Cabanillas, 35, Nuevo CA, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200

Nicholas Thomas Basham, 32, Chino Valley, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 40 hours community service, No contact with the victim.

Thomas Kyle Shrum, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $315

Tiffany Rae Gibson, 35, Cottonwood, Failure to License, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $150

Nicole Dawn Bonney, 31, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

Anthony David Ramos, 23, Camp Verde, Ignition Interlock Device Required, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $815

Rachelle Lynn Sheridan, 24, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

John Daniel Lupo, 44, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with the victim, Fine: $300

Marco D’Angelo Saverino, 34, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200

Chasity Anne Sexton, 40, Cottonwood, Interfering with Judicial Proceedings DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $300

Leann Ruth Begay, 36, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Fine: $330

Beth Ann Levy, 25, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280.

Jean Y. Ndayishimiye, 35, Dayton, OH, False Log Book, Fine: $200.

David Karl Couyancy, 44, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Fine: $714.

Dylan Michael Croghan, 23, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $587.

Donald Wayne Johnson, 22, Cottonwood, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280.

Irvin Alvarado Torres, 23, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $587

Ike Roy Henson, 26, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $500.

Calvin Murray Struck, 51, Rimrock, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .15, < .20, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 days jail, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Successful completion Non-Violence Education, Victim Impact Panel, No Contact with victim, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $3,663.

Calvin Murray Struck, 51, Rimrock, Threatening or Intimidating DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with the victim, Fine: $200

Geovanny Alexis Carrasco-Miranda, 20, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.

Bradley James Meyer, 21, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $515

Ethan Marcus Cline, 19, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Nicholas Adam Blazewicz, 29, Prescott, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with Victim, 8 hours of community service, Fine: $150

Cody James Leeper, 20, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of 8 hour drug screening/treatment/education, No illegal drugs, Fine: $785

Jason Richard Robert Amos, 23, Maricopa, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $300

Adrian Nicolas Sequra, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of 8 hour drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $1,408

James David Swanson, 21, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Elson Gregory Gyce Jr, 23, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $500

Jasmine Ariel Sizelove, 27, Sedona, Dog at Large, Fine: $100

Cody Outland, 18, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Matthew Allen James, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Steven Harold McAnally, 43, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol .08 or Over With one Prior Conviction Within 60 Months, Bond $6619.90

Brandon James Lanpher, 24, Rimrock, False Reporting to Law Enforcement, Hindering Prosecution (2nd Degree), Bond $912.50

Jessica Lynn Ballard, 23, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2520.47

Ramon Banda III, 25, Apache Junction, Driving Under the Extreme Influence w/bac 0.15or Greater but Less Than 0.20

Theran Thomas Clair, 32, Phoenix, Driving While Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $699.79

Terena Ann Woods, 41, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $244.87

Greg Allen Perkins, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2626.33

Rachael May Renner, 33, Surprise, False Reporting to Law Enforcement, Bond: $500

Christopher Grey, 27, Phoenix, Posses/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Bond: $500

Solomon Rafeal Chavez, 34, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, Criminal Impersonation, Bond: $500

Joshua Luis Gonzales, 25, Phoenix, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, Bond: $1500

Jessie Elizabeth Earhart, 32, CA, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Austin Dominic Barker, 30, IA, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Krystle Noelle Kellenbenz, 32, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $500.

Merton Worden Adcock, 34, Rimrock, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.

Jamie Travis Sordahl, 43, Clarkdale, False Swearing (2 counts), Bond $500.

Ashley M. Presnell, 28, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Mary Marguerite Gray, 56, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Christina Marie Hart-Taylor, 19, Chino Valley, Theft, Bond $500.

Michael Todd Brookshire, 24, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.

Ty James Halstead, 18, Cottonwood, Leaving the Scene of Accident, Bond: $500.

Cruz Sarah Reid, 34, Driving While License Suspended, Bond: $500.