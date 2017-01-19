Defense attorney who inherited Hodgson case asks for one more week to prepare

CAMP VERDE – Jonathan Ryan Hodgson was scheduled for a pretrial conference and possible change of plea Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

But defense attorney Terry Hance asked for another week to prepare. Hance has inherited the case from defense attorney Stephanie Willison, after it was ordered that a new public defender be appointed to the case last month.

Hance said his client was anxious to have the matter set. The 27-year-old Cottonwood man’s next court date is set for Jan. 23.

He faces charges that include possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

During his June 12, 2016 arrest, police officers reported using a Taser to subdue Hodgson and take him into custody.

While trying to place him in handcuffs, officers reportedly discovered that he had concealed a knife in one of his hands, police reports stated.

The arresting officers reported that they were cut with the knife during a scuffle to restrain him, but Hodgson has denied the allegations.