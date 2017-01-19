Man accused of threatening police with ax appears for pretrial conference

CAMP VERDE – Shawn Patrick Kyle appeared for a pretrial conference and possible change of plea Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

In February, Yavapai GIITEM (Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission) Detectives along with Cottonwood Police attempted to serve a warrant on Kyle in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Cottonwood.

The 45-year-old refused to get out his vehicle and grabbed an ax, according to a news release. A Cottonwood police K-9 was deployed into the vehicle while another detective used a Taser, causing Kyle to drop the ax, even though he continued to resist arrest outside the vehicle, the release stated. Police said before dropping the ax, the suspect swung the weapon at the K-9. The animal was not injured.

Defense Attorney Matthew Springer said there was a disclosure matter – the videos won’t play. Springer asked for and was granted a 60 day continuance to get the issue resolved.

--Jennifer Kucich