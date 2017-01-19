Mingus Union High School Athlete of the Week: Destiny Razo

COTTONWOOD – Listen to Destiny Razo shoot a basketball sometime, especially from her favorite spot about 18 inches beyond the three-point arc.

Listen closely, because the ball hits nothing but net, and when everyone’s cheering, it can be easy to miss the swoosh as she puts up more points.

Scoring points is pretty important in basketball – of course the team with the most wins. But the Mingus Union senior point guard isn’t just scoring points with her shooting touch. According to Frank Nevarez, Razo scores pretty much each time she talks with her teammates.

“I love her positive attitude, her leadership” says the Mingus Union first-year girls varsity basketball coach. “As our leader, she surveys the court, calls out the plays. And on defense, she’s always chattering, giving the girls a pep talk when she needs to. She gets the girls going. She practices hard, she doesn’t slack. She’s a good kid.”

Use one word to describe Razo, and Nevarez is quick to say “tenacious.”

“She’s a risk taker. And she hates to lose,” the Mingus Union coach says. “But she keeps her composure. She’s truly one of our leaders. Not because she’s a senior. But because it’s in her.”

If there’s anything Nevarez says his playmaker needs to work on, it’s that she “sometimes shoots the ball too much when we’re behind.”

“She tries to put it all on her shoulders sometimes,” Nevarez says. “But she’s the catalyst to our offense.”

On varsity since her sophomore year, Razo first began playing basketball because her older sister played. At the time, Razo was in the fourth grade.

“I just did what she did,” Razo says. “I really look up to Angelyna.”

Though her older sister is now 20 and in the Air Force, Razo has no plans of a career in the military. She loves water too much – and she loves animals.

“You mix those two together – and you have marine biology,” Razo says. “I really want to save the animals, preserve the oceans, learn more about them so I can help them. Which is funny, since I’ve lived in Arizona all my life.”

VVN: It’s ironic that you wear uniform number three and you love shooting three-point baskets.

Razo: I thought about that when we got our new uniforms. I knew that three should be my number.

VVN: Who is your favorite athlete?

Razo: I don’t have one. I don’t watch much sports.

VVN: Your coach calls you tenacious. How do you see yourself?

Razo: Focused. The key is to be focused at all times, no matter what, be aware of my surroundings. And have good sportsmanship.

VVN: On the court, do you play it safe? Or do you take chances?

Razo: I’m a chance-taker, both in life and on the court. If you don’t take chances, you’ll look back and wish you had tried.

VVN: What do you like about your coach?

Razo: He’s a good guy. He really has a lot of faith in us. When he speaks to us, it’s always positive. I can tell he really loves his job.

VVN: What part of your game would you most like to improve?

Razo: Being able to handle the ball when I’m pressured. When girls are playing really scrappy, I want to think before I make a move.

(Coach Nevarez says that dribbling is “absolutely one of Razo’s strengths.”)

VVN: As you are looking at a career in marine biology, what are your college plans?

Razo: I’m thinking about sticking around here, maybe going to Yavapai College. Then study biology at a college in California.

VVN: Who is your favorite author?

Razo: Nicholas Sparks. I read a lot of fictional love stories. He’s written Dear John and The Notebook.

VVN: What is your favorite food?

Razo: Tacos. My grandma makes these delicious hard shell tacos – corn tortillas – with hamburger, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and avocados.

VVN: What’s your favorite album?

Razo: Abbey Road (by The Beatles). I listen to a lot of ‘50s and ‘60s music. I’m influenced by my grandparents, who I live with.

VVN: What’s the first thing you want to do when you graduate high school?

Razo: Go somewhere cool. Sequoia National Park is my first road trip planned.

