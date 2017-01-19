Obituary: Rose Marie Walen

Rose Marie Walen, 76 of Cottonwood, passed away on January 12, 2017.

She was born on February 23, 1940 in Blue Earth, MN to Andrew and Margaret Roskop.

Rose attended Peace Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.

Rose is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wayne; brother Joseph Roskop (Barbara) of Austin, MN; sisters Barbara Nerem of Pillager, MN, Patricia Bos of Austin, MN and Kathryn Hazard of Poynette, WI.

Private family services have been held.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.