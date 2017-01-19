Woman who allegedly shook baby enters innocent plea

CAMP VERDE - Khadija Greer-Simkins entered an innocent plea Monday during her arraignment before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Greer-Simkins, 19, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with aggravated assault of a minor, and child abuse and endangerment. A news release from Cottonwood Police stated that she was seen by witnesses and caught on video allegedly “vigorously shaking” an infant at the corner of Main Street and SR 260. Greer-Simkins was a transient living in a tent in the Sedona area, police said.

Defense attorney John Hollis said he has received a small amount of disclosure. No plea offer has been offered at this time.

Greer-Simkins’ case management conference has been scheduled for Feb. 13.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore said the 10-month-old baby was listed as a missing/endangered child out of Tampa, Fla. Florida is currently working on bringing the child back to be placed in foster care, the news release stated.