Bruce Hornsby concert tickets now on sale

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Bruce Hornsby will open the 2017 Sedona International Film Festival with a performance with his band -- The Noisemakers -- on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale.



Hornsby’s work displays a creative iconoclasm that’s been a constant in the artist’s three-decade recording career. His commercial stock soared early on, when “The Way It Is” — the title track of his 1986 debut album — became one of the most popular songs on American radio.

Hornsby has built one of the most diverse, collaborative and adventurous careers in contemporary music. Drawing from a vast wellspring of American musical traditions, the singer/pianist/composer/bandleader has created a large and accomplished body of work and employed a vast array of stylistic approaches. Throughout this period, Hornsby has maintained the integrity, virtuosity and artistic curiosity that have been hallmarks of his work from the start.

Despite his early mainstream successes, Hornsby has pursued a more personal, idiosyncratic musical path, focusing on projects that sparked his creative interest, including collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Spike Lee, Ricky Skaggs, Don Henley, Ornette Coleman, Bob Dylan, Bela Fleck, Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, and Robbie Robertson. Hornsby’s performance will offer a glimpse of a restless spirit who continues to push forward into exciting new musical terrain.

Three decades after Bruce Hornsby established his global name as the creator of pop hits that defined “the sound of grace on the radio,” as a Rolling Stone reviewer once wrote, such projects continue and are consistent with his lifelong pursuit of musical transcendence.

Tickets are priced at $65 or $55 for this special concert event. VIP tickets for the best seats at SPAC and a backstage meet-and-greet with Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers before the concert are $100. Only 50 VIP tickets will be sold.

Please note: No phone orders will be taken because all ticket buyers must select their seats at the time of purchase. All concertgoers must have a ticket for entry. Sedona International Film Festival passes and ticket packages will not provide concert access.

This is a separate-ticketed event.

For more information, please visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org or call the film festival office at 928-282-1177.

The festival box office is located at 2030 W. State Route 89 in West Sedona.