Three-car accident at SR 260, Fir Street intersection results in injury

COTTONWOOD – A three-car accident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of SR 260 and Fir Street.
Officer Roger Scarim of the Cottonwood Police Department said that a motorhome driven by a Cottonwood resident ran a red light going southbound on SR 260.
The motorhome struck a gold Toyota, driven by a Cornville resident, that was making a left turn onto Fir Street, Scarim continued.
The Toyota then struck a silver Chrysler driven by a Cottonwood resident, said police.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police cited the driver of the motorhome for failure to stop at a red light.
