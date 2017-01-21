City Council discusses residential development, clarifies minutes

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood City Council met Jan. 17 to vote on the Vineyards at Cottonwood development, clarify minutes, review an application process, and discuss the location qualifications of a Parks and Recreation commission member.
Vineyards at Cottonwood
Council approved a developmental agreement with Granite Mountain Asset Management, LLC, for development of the Vineyards at Cottonwood, a residential/mixed-use development located between SR 89A and Main Street north of Old Town. Council also approved the preliminary plat for Phase 1 of the development.
Clarification of Minutes
Councilmembers Kyla Allen and Deb Althouse requested to clarify/correct the minutes of the Dec. 20, 2016, regular council meeting, as approved by the council Jan. 3.
The Council approved, with dissenting votes by Councilmembers Tosca Henry and Ruben Jauregui, to amend the minutes of the regular council meeting of Dec. 20, 2016 (that were approved by the Council Jan. 3) to reflect that Councilmember Karen Pfeifer voted no on the motion to appoint Ruben Jauregui as Vice Mayor, and that Councilmember Deb Althouse abstained from voting.
Application Process
The Council considered and approved the new board and commission application process (with changes to the application form) and review committee structure as presented.
Parks and Recreation
The Council discussed allowing one member of the Parks and Recreation Commission to be a member of the community who resides in one of the unincorporated areas outside of the city limits.
The motion failed with a tie-vote.
More like this story
- Mayor Tim Elinski leads new Cottonwood City Council
- P&Z meets Monday to discuss Masonic Lodge, general plan update
- Vineyards at Cottonwood housing project takes another step forward
- Cottonwood Parks Commission seeks new member
- Commission to discuss Black Bear Diner, Humane Society mural, Vineyards subdivision
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.