P&Z meets Monday to discuss Masonic Lodge, general plan update

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday, 6 p.m., at the Council Chambers, 826 North Main Street, and a verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item.

Terre Bene

A property owner would like to use three parcels, approximately 25.84 acres, of land in an industrial zone to develop agricultural uses. According to the Planning and Zoning agenda, the intent is to grow local produce to sell at farmer’s markets and set up onsite produce stands to sell from. The project will develop in phases, stated the agenda, beginning with prepping of the land and starting with easily grown produce.

On Jan. 25, 2016 the Commission approved the development, but was subject to a stipulation; it was to be completed by 12 months from the date of approval, or the Conditional Use Permit would be subject to revocation.

The applicant is requesting an extension of this date due to a delay in availability of reclaimed water to be used for the project, the agenda stated.

The proposed site is located on South Willard Street, north of East Tierra Verde Drive, which is zoned for heavy industrial use.

VetraPlex

VetraPlex is a licensed general contractor that hires veterans by providing handyman, landscaping, construction and moving services. The applicant would like to provide temporary housing to homeless veterans, according to the agenda.

The applicant requested approval of a Conditional Use Permit to allow a residential use inside an existing building, stated the agenda. The proposed site is located at 125 South 6th Street, which is zoned for light commercial. There is only one building located on the site, and is currently used as office space for VetraPlex, LLC.

Feb. 22, 2016 the Commission approved the item, subject to a stipulation in which the conditions of approval would be completed by July 1, 2016 or the Conditional Use Permit would be subject to revocation.

In July 2016, the applicant requested an extension of the permit which the Commission approved for another six months (to Jan. 18, 2017).

The applicant is requesting another extension of the permit until March 2017 to allow for financing to be finalized and work to be completed, according to the agenda.

Central Arizona Masonic Lodge

An applicant is requesting approval of a design review application for the construction of a new 2,664 square foot lodge building for the intended use as a private meeting hall for the members of the Masonic Lodge.

The site is located at 534 S. 12th St., just to the north of SR 89A, across from Ace Hardware and the Motor Vehicle Department. According to the agenda, the property is currently undeveloped and vacant, with a wash bisecting the southern portion of the property. The property owner plans to develop only the portion of the site that is located to the north and outside of the boundaries of the wash, the agenda stated.

The Masonic Lodge intends to develop the property for the private use of their members only and it is not intended to be a facility open to the public, the agenda stated.

The proposed development fits within the general plan designation for this area, and the land use map showing general commercial development.

Vineyards at Cottonwood update

Cottonwood City Council approved both a developmental agreement and the preliminary plat for Phase 1 of the Vineyards at Cottonwood residential development at their regular meeting Jan. 17.

A real estate investment and development group, Granite Mountain Asset Management, LLC, has been working with a local landowner to acquire and develop approximately 100 acres of land between SR 89A and Main Street north of Old Town as a 555-unit residential/mixed-use subdivision.

The Council recently approved a planned area development rezoning proposal and master development plan for this project Nov. 15, 2016, which revised an earlier development plan for this property that was approved but never constructed.