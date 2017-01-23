Fences exposes pain of an unfulfilled life

A fence refers to the separation between properties, but in this film, it is also a metaphor for mental and emotional barriers that keep people apart. In Fences, Denzel Washington is Troy Maxson, who is the focus of the story and the center of his family and friends we meet.

Troy became estranged from his parents at a young age and led an erratic life in his youth. He spent some time in prison for robbery and he developed skills as an outstanding baseball player. He was a star in the Black Leagues but he was too old when the Majors finally admitted black players in the 1940s. Troy has been carrying that disappointment throughout his life — bitterly.

Now, in the 1950s, at age 53 he is a sanitation worker in Pittsburgh, married to Rose (Viola Davis), with a teenage son, Cory (Jovan Adepo). Troy has another, older son, Lyons (Russell Hornsby) from a previous relationship. Lyons only shows up to ask Troy for money.

Rose is very close to their son, Cory, unlike Tory who tolerates the boy. Cory has the ambition and skill to be a football player, but Tory does not approve of that. He tells Cory that no matter how good a player he is, he will always be second-string to a white player. Cory must go to work part time in a local supermarket.

The acrimony between father and son does not ever abate and it reaches a bad climax later in the film.

Tory is always talking, always laughing and sermonizing about a good life, always sipping gin and always being a good guy.

Rose is patient and loving. Troy and Rose have an apparent 18-year joyful marriage. She manages their home efficiently on Troy’s meager income, and she is tolerant of Troy’s regular visits to a local bar.

Later in the film, a crisis occurs when it is revealed that Troy has misbehaved in the worst possible way. Rose is devastated. When they confront each other over the issue, it is one of the most powerful and moving scenes in any movie. And Davis and Washington blow us away with their intense performances.

It also exposes the dark side of Troy’s person. He is self-centered, with a firm belief that whatever he does is right and everything and everybody is wrong if they don’t agree with him.

Fences was adapted from a stage play by August Wilson. It was timely when first staged in the 1980’s and it is still timely. Award nominations for Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are surely in order.

After 2+ hours of drama that keep us on edge the ending is calming, like having a warm blanket cover us.

Fences is an excellent movie showing the pain of an unfulfilled life.

That pain, not curable by Troy’s own limitations, envelopes all those around him until he pushes too far against other people’s needs.