Rowe Gallery presents ‘An Affair of the Art’

SEDONA – Go ahead, have an affair … with art! Rowe Fine Art Gallery presents its annual collector appreciation show, An Affair of the Art, on February 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Since gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe opened their doors seven years ago, they have designated the first Friday in February as the day they show their appreciation to their clients. If you have ever purchased a Ken Rowe sculpture or a piece of art from Rowe Fine Art Gallery, you are invited to stop by for a special sweet treat. And if you’ve never purchased art from the gallery, this is the perfect time to browse the gallery’s selection of sculptures, paintings and jewelry. To top it all off, a decadent chocolate fountain will be flowing all night long. Everyone is invited to choose from an assortment of fruits and snacks, and delight in dipping the treats into the rich dark chocolate.

“Love is in the air in February, and Monica and I are reminded of our love for our artists, our love for the amazing Southwest wildlife and landscape that inspires us every day and our love for our clients, whose generous support allows artists like myself do what we love,” says Ken. “This annual show means so much to us because it allows us to pause our busy schedules and take the time to say thank you to our supporters.”

While you’re at the show, don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is February 14. The art experts at Rowe Fine Art Gallery can help you choose a thoughtful gift for your sweetheart. The gallery offers gifts in a range of prices including stunning wearable art from jewelers Liam Herbert, Jennifer Inge and Nicolai Medvedev.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.