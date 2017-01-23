Sedona Film Festival presents Golden Globe nominated ‘Lion’ Jan. 27-Feb. 1

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Sedona premiere of “Lion” — nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and featuring an award-winning all-star cast — showing Jan. 27-Feb. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Based on a true story, “Lion” stars Dev Patel, David Wenham, Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman, and Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara.

The film was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards including Best Picture (Drama), Best Supporting Actor (Dev Patel), Best Supporting Actress (Nicole Kidman) and Best Original Score.

In “Lion”, five-year-old Saroo (Sunny Pawar) gets lost on a train traveling away from his home and family. Frightened and bewildered, he ends up thousands of miles away, in chaotic Kolkata. Somehow he survives living on the streets, escaping all sorts of terrors and close calls in the process, before ending up in an orphanage that is itself not exactly a safe haven.

Eventually Saroo is adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham), and finds love and security as he grows up in Hobart.

As an adult, not wanting to hurt his adoptive parents’ feelings, Saroo (Dev Patel) suppresses his past, his emotional need for reunification and his hope of ever finding his lost mother and brother. But a chance meeting with some fellow Indians reawakens his buried yearning.

Armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, Saroo sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.

Critics and audiences are raving about “Lion”, and the film has garnered more “Best Film” festival awards than any other film in 2016.

“The feel-good movie we all need. See it — I promise your heart will skip a beat with happiness and joy. A miraculous story.” — Rex Reed, New York Observer

“One of the best pictures of the year.” — Clayton Davis, Awards Circuit

“Triumphant!” — Brent Lang, Variety

“Lion” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 27-Feb. 1. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Jan. 27, 28 and 30; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 29, 31 and Feb. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.