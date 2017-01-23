Sedona’s James Ratliff Gallery presents ‘Jewelry Extravaganza’

“Jewelry Extravaganza” opens Friday, February 3, at James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona, 671 State Route 179, Suites A1 & A2, Sedona, AZ 86336.

There will be an opening artists’ reception Friday, February 3, from 5-8 p.m. featuring “Jewelry Extravaganza” which presents the latest original hand-made, objets d’art by passionate Arizona jewelry artists Sandra Den Hartog, Sally Peck, and Adriana Walker. All three ladies will be present for the opening February 3 as well as available throughout part of the next day, Saturday, Feb. 4. The availability of the artists to visit with gallery guests is a wonderful opportunity to consult informally with the actual concept creators and makers of the jewelry.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, “Jewelry Extravaganza” offers one-of-a-kind memorable gifts for loved ones or yourself! And the three styles represented differ significantly so they will provide a wide amount of choice as well as beauty and creativity.

Sandra Den Hartog’s creations have their genesis in Sandra’s childhood fascination with and love of pretty rocks. As a child she always made it a habit to carry a bag or small pail with her as she played and took walks so she would have a way to carry these “special” rocks home with her. So todays’ classy Sandzibar Jewelry Collection had its impetus way back when as a child Sandra “collected” rocks! In high school she took classes in Geology and Gemology....then marriage and raising children intervened so jewelry making had to wait its turn.

Sandra reflects “It was as a result of traveling that my interest in gems and minerals was once again sparked. It is hard to believe how stones/rocks change from country to country. In bringing back Ethiopian Crosses from Africa, I made our daughters and granddaughters necklaces with the crosses. I was hooked! . First thing you know I was on a mission.” I just LOVED it and everyone else seemed to also. That encouraged me even more. Over the years Sandra’sjewelry has been juried into various shows where she’s been fortunate enough to win several first, second and third place awards plus an award of Merit. And as she says, “The rest is all history.”

Sally Peck retired to Sedona, Arizona in 1991 following a 30-year career teaching art in public schools. According to Sally, “I took beading classes to refresh my memory of an art learned as a Campfire Girl. I have beaded over 300 pieces of wearable art.” Not to mention many, many fabulous, fully beaded pieces of jewelry!

Sally’s designs are her own…no two are alike…and all are hand-worked. Ms. Peck’s unique jewelry designs are made from natural materials including metals, glass, shells, stones, vintage items, and semi-precious gems. Over the last several decades, Sally Peck has won many national, state and local awards for her beading skills! Sally concludes “Making jewelry is more than a hobby…it is an exciting obsession!”

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Adriana Walker has utilized her background in art by designing living spaces as well as designing and creating uniquely beautiful jewelry. In the past several years, Adriana has combined semi-precious gems, pearls and vintage finds with her own fused glass pieces and often finishes them with silver. Retro ‘50s jewelry recasting suggests more recent styles which also incorporate the past and are reinterpreted through Adriana’s sense of design. Silver work often completes the pieces.to create unique jewelry. Both working with living spaces and creating jewelry require an understanding of color, value, texture and scale in order to make the project at hand successful.

Adriana’s work has continued to be displayed in various art venues, and most recently at the Pajaro Arts Council “Luminescence, Art Glass” show in the Bay Area and the Museum of Art show in Tucson, AZ.

Adriana comments: “As I walk into my studio, there are a lot of unfinished pieces. I can never do the same thing twice and I don’t want to. The only thing I don’t do is simple and delicate. Each necklace is unique within itself but each piece is universal.”

For further information about “Jewelry Extravaganza” or the James Ratliff Gallery: phone: 928-282-1404; e-mail: FineArt@jamesratliffgallery.com; website: www.jamesratliffgallery.com.