Spence Gustav to present program on archaeological sites in Libya

The next monthly meeting of the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society will be held on Thursday, January 26th, in the Community Room of the Sedona public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, at 7 p.m.



The evening’s program: Archaeological Sites in Libya, will be presented by Spence Gustav.

Libya has a long and complex pre-history but has not received the same level of interest or study as its North African coastal neighbors Tunisia or Egypt. Arguably the finest evidence of Roman culture, art, and architecture could be found in Libya.



Tourism seclusion in modern times and a desert climate resulted in the superlative preservation of archaeological sites attributed to the Berbers, Greeks, Romans and Ottomans.

Libya was once again opened to outside influences in the early 2000s. However, the current civil war has put the preservation of these sites at extreme risk.

Much has been reported about protection and destruction of sites in Syria, Irag and other countries during the recent time period. Little is known of the sites in Libya.

Photographs of a range of sites in a wide variety of areas of Libya will be presented to show the status of these sites just prior to the Arab Spring.



Many of the sites are well known to the outside world due to relatively easy access during recent periods of political stability. In addition, sites will be shown that were not frequently visited by westerners in the past and are now in essentially inaccessible locations.



Spence is a retired petroleum geologist with a MSc in Geology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. For 35-plus years he lived and worked overseas.



This provided great access to a range of archaeological sites. He has a BSc degree in Archaeology/Anthropology from Hunter College-CUNY.

He gained archaeological experience in field and laboratory methods in the US and also Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, and South Africa. Besides being a rock hound, he became seriously involved with photography at an early age.

His older sister (now a retired Professor of Anthropology/Archaeology) asked him to do some photography for her in the field and at the American Museum of Natural History.



This led to working his way through college and graduate school as a technical archaeology and paleontology photographer.

After retiring to Sedona from Tripoli Libya in 2007, he became an active member of the Sedona Friends of the Forest where he is a docent and docent trainer at Palatki and Honanki ruins.

He is currently part of a team, supervised by Forest Service archaeologists, working on a multi-year project photo documenting in detail the ‘conditional status’ of numerous archaeological sites.

Their latest project is to create 3D visual models at various sites in the Red Rock District. He is also an active member of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Verde Search and Rescue Posse.

For over 40 years, since 1973, The Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (VVCAAS) has been actively involved in the archaeology of the Verde Valley and the greater Southwest.

We are a volunteer organization with a long history of supporting professional archaeology. We work hand-in-hand with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Museum of Northern Arizona Research Center, and Northern Arizona University. Whether you are a novice or professional, the Verde Valley Chapter welcomes everyone with an interest in archaeology and anthropology.

Please join us this month for this fascinating program. Admission is free. For additional information or questions, contact Nancy Bihler at 203-5822, or check out our website: http://www.azarchsoc.org/VerdeValley