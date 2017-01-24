Defense attorney still receiving disclosure in manslaughter case

CAMP VERDE - Cody Louis Bright appeared for a case management conference and a probation violation hearing Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney Matthew Cochran said he was still receiving disclosure and asked for a 45 day continuance. Defense attorney Renee Mendelsohn is co-counseling Bright with Cochran. Bright, 31, of Cottonwood, has an appearance set for March 6.

Bright entered a not guilty plea during his Dec. 12 arraignment for charges that root from a Nov. 23 three-vehicle crash on Cornville Road that killed his passenger and injured five others.

According to Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office media relations coordinator, his charges include manslaughter, aggravated DUI, extreme DUI, DUI, four counts of endangerment, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage.