Man involved in child porn case appears in court

CAMP VERDE - Richard Byard Sumner appeared for his second case management conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney Matthew Cochran asked for a 45 day continuance. At this stage, disclosure is being looked at, interviews are scheduled, and preliminary plea negations are being discussed. Sumner’s next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Sumner was one of the two men arrested in September after detectives from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the sexual molestation of a teenaged boy in the Village of Oak Creek.

Detectives arrested 41-year-old Sumner, of Long Beach, Calif.; and Gary “Jay” Zimmerman, aka Gary Leslie Sumner, 43, who lives on Rio Verde Circle in the Village of Oak Creek.

Detectives and federal agents served a search warrant in Long Beach on Sept. 8, and Sumner was arrested on involvement in the possession and creation of child pornography in the Village of Oak Creek.