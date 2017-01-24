Man involved in child porn case appears in court

CAMP VERDE - Richard Byard Sumner appeared for his second case management conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.
Defense attorney Matthew Cochran asked for a 45 day continuance. At this stage, disclosure is being looked at, interviews are scheduled, and preliminary plea negations are being discussed. Sumner’s next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Sumner was one of the two men arrested in September after detectives from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the sexual molestation of a teenaged boy in the Village of Oak Creek.
Detectives arrested 41-year-old Sumner, of Long Beach, Calif.; and Gary “Jay” Zimmerman, aka Gary Leslie Sumner, 43, who lives on Rio Verde Circle in the Village of Oak Creek.
Detectives and federal agents served a search warrant in Long Beach on Sept. 8, and Sumner was arrested on involvement in the possession and creation of child pornography in the Village of Oak Creek.
More like this story
- Two men arrested in VOC child molestation case
- Man accused of assaulting elderly RV park owner gets reassigned to different court
- Man accused of threatening police with ax appears for pretrial conference
- Trial dates set for former fugitive
- Continuance granted for woman accused in deadly Camp Verde shooting
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.