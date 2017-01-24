State Route 89A near Sedona now open

SEDONA – The two portions of SR 89A near Sedona that were closed due to to snow and ice conditions have reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A one-mile section of SR 89A was closed late Thursday afternoon near Airport Road, said ADOT, as was SR 89A south of Sedona between Bristlecone Pines Road and Red Rock Loop Road.
SR 89A northbound, just south of the switchbacks at near Cave Springs Campground, was closed late Thursday evening because of fallen rocks, said ADOT. It has since been reopened.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.