State Route 89A near Sedona now open

SEDONA – The two portions of SR 89A near Sedona that were closed due to to snow and ice conditions have reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A one-mile section of SR 89A was closed late Thursday afternoon near Airport Road, said ADOT, as was SR 89A south of Sedona between Bristlecone Pines Road and Red Rock Loop Road.

SR 89A northbound, just south of the switchbacks at near Cave Springs Campground, was closed late Thursday evening because of fallen rocks, said ADOT. It has since been reopened.