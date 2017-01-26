Cottonwood Middle School’s Zack Harrison plays football at home of Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is home to the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s a big stadium, very big, says Cottonwood Middle School seventh grader Zachary Harrison, who spent almost a week in the greater Dallas area playing football with kids from across the country.

Harrison, whose friends call him Zack, is a member of his school’s football team, called the Lobos.

Last year, he and dozens of other young football players tried out for USA Football, a program geared to advance both coach and player development.

After he participated in a regional camp in Phoenix and the Canton Developmental Games in Ohio, both last year, Harrison was selected to play in the U-14 International Bowl VIII game on Jan. 16 in Arlington.

Harrison, who played quarterback in the game, completed one of three passes for nine yards and ran six times for 28 yards, including a long run of 13 yards.

“It was a really great experience,” Harrison says. “Since most kids don’t play big-time football, they want to make it as close to an NFL experience as possible.

The kids were separated into two teams, the U-14 Stars and the U-14 Stripes.

For four days, kids had two-a-day practices and a series of team meetings.

At practice, the players were split into groups – by position.

“It was a fast-tempo, college-type practice,” Harrison said. “It was usually offense and defense running plays separate, then at the end of practice we ran plays together, offense and defense. And they’re really good about player safety.”

At 5-foot 7-inches tall and 140 pounds, the 13-year-old Harrison says he was about medium sized compared to the other middle school-aged football players.

“There were some pretty big kids,” Harrison says. “And some smaller kids. Everyone was so nice, respectful and humble. And they all love the game very much. The kids staying in our hotel, the older teens, they’d tell us ‘good luck in your game.’ And they didn’t even know us.”

Creating his own way

Harrison was the U-14 Stars third quarterback, which is impressive, since he has spent much of his five years of youth football as a running back and defensive lineman.

When Harrison tried out for USA Football, it’s quarterback that he wanted to play. Most of his favorite athletes are quarterbacks: Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers are the ones he “look[s] up to.”

But Harrison says he doesn’t have a favorite position to play.

“I’ll play anywhere, as long as the team benefits from it,” Harrison says.

Always looking to improve, Harrison says he wants to “hit the weight room” to get stronger.

“Those kids throw the ball a lot farther than I can,” Harrison says. “And the other kids are more accurate. I want to be more accurate. One of our quarterbacks [on the U-14 Stars] throws so beautifully, and whenever the coach gave him feedback, he got even better.”

Already thinking about the future, Harrison says he would like to make his living being involved in sports

“Either I want to be a football player or baseball player,” Harrison says. “Or a sports reporter or sports commentator, trainer, coach.”

Harrison remembers one of the coaches saying the Cottonwood resident reminded him of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

But Harrison says he doesn’t “want to be like anyone else”

“I want to create my own way,” Harrison says.

Though his U-14 Stars lost 30-19 to the U-14 Stripes, Harrison was on the field for two of his team’s three touchdowns.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42