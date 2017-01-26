Mingus Union High School Athlete of the Week: Holly Johnson

COTTONWOOD – She may like playing defense, but Mingus Union’s Holly Johnson wouldn’t mind seeing the offensive end every now and then.

“I’ve never scored a goal in my life,” said Johnson, middle defender on the school’s varsity soccer squad. “I just want to make a goal.”

Roaming the middle of the defense, Johnson is the self-described “last line of defense” before the goaltender.

“To play middle defender, you have to have a lot of discipline,” said Johnson, 17. “My job is to keep the person from shooting.”

One of the team’s three co-captains, Johnson began playing soccer while in the seventh grade.

“I was in the lunch room one time and I told my friend that I wanted to play soccer,” Johnson said. “My friend did, too.”

For Johnson, the sport obviously stuck with her. Besides soccer, the senior is also a sprinter on the school’s track team. Though she is not making plans for a career in athletics, Johnson decided this past summer to study dentistry, “probably at Northern Arizona University.”

“I’m a big neat freak,” Johnson said. You could say I have good hygiene. My boyfriend suggested [becoming a dentist]. You know, it sounds pretty accurate about my personality.”

Verde Valley Newspapers: What is your favorite subject in school?

Johnson: This year I took AP psychology. It’s interested me a lot.

But math is my favorite. With trigonometry and all that, there’s the same relations.

In psychology, everybody’s different.

We learned about foot fetishes. There’s an entire field of psychology dedicated to that.

Verde Valley Newspapers: What have you enjoyed most about high school?

Johnson: Soccer. Probably. Even if you’re angry, you come out here happy, kicking a ball.

Verde Valley Newspapers: What would you miss most about high school?

Johnson: How simple it is, how routine it is. It’s nice to come back to the same people.

Verde Valley Newspapers: What is your favorite food?

Johnson: Sushi.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Are you much of a fan of music or the movies?

Johnson: I love both. It’s hard to say which is my favorite musical artist. But Disney movies will always be my favorite.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Johnson: Probably still in college. If I stay in state, Arizona State University has a full dental program. I’d love to go to Colorado or California. My family would move to Colorado with me.

Verde Valley Newspapers: How do you see your life turning out?

Johnson: I want to have three kids. Probably. I would love to travel. I want to have that life. And to be a dentist. I want to travel before having my three kids. If I could, it would be nice to do it while you’re young.

Verde Valley Newspapers: If you were to write a story about yourself, what about you would be must read?

Johnson: Cats. I used to have three. But one passed away my sophomore year. His name was Jax. I found him at my grandmother’s house with his brother Lyon, who we still have. He was grey and black, the sweetest cat.

My other cat, I just call her Kitty.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Is there something people don’t know about you, but they should?

Johnson: I’m really smart, right? I have a 4.19 GPA, and it will grow.

But I have a lot of blonde moments.

Sometimes I zone out and try to answer questions for teachers.

