Obituary: Theresa Bruckner 1935-2017

Theresa Bruckner, 81, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away at Valley View Care on January 20, 2017.

She was born in Yugoslovia on June 9, 1935 to Magdelana and Stefan Haller who preceded her.



She was married to Henry Bruckner, Jr. who also preceded her.



She is survived by brother Erich Haller of New York and sister Hella Gutl of Austria, 2 step-daughters, Linda Swanson of California and Janet Hawkins of Colorado and step-son,

Richard Bruckner of Mississippi. No services are planned. Greer’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

If you would like to remember Tessie, a donation to Valley View Care, 421 N. Willard St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326, who gave her wonderful care, would please her.

