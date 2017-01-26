Thunder Vally Rally’s fate hits stalemate with parks & rec

COTTONWOOD – After another repeat performance at Tuesday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, Thunder Valley Rally’s fate remains uncertain.



For several hours, people approached the microphone during the meeting to voice their opinions about the event. Ultimately, the Commission made a motion to send the TVR decision onward to the City Council - with a failed vote to pass a recommendation supporting the event.

It was a 3-3 split vote, meaning the motion failed.

The Commission then decided - because they were not in a position to state one way or the other - that they would send the item up to the City Council.



Mayor Tim Elinski said he has set the preliminary agenda for the Feb. 7 council meeting and it does not include discussion on Thunder Valley Rally.

“I have a meeting set up that will hopefully preclude the need to bring this to council on February 7,” Elinski said in an email to the Verde Independent Thursday.

The meeting, Elinski said Thursday, will not be a public meeting, “but a working meeting with the city manager, mayor and select TVR committee members to create a plan to ensure TVR moves forward in a way that is mutually beneficial for Old Town merchants and the planning committee. This plan then could be presented to the full planning committee, the council and public for final approval.”

-- Jennifer Kucich, Dan Engler