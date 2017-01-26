Veteran specialty plates may now be ordered online

PHOENIX – Ordering a veteran specialty license plate no longer requires standing in line at an Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office. With the introduction of a new electronic affidavit system to verify a veteran’s status, plates may now be ordered at ServiceArizona.com, skipping the office visit.

“As MVD continues to be ahead of the curve by improving customer service, this is one of the more gratifying changes we’ve made,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “MVD is proud to provide these plates to honor our veterans, and it’s very important to make it as easy as possible for our customers get out of line and safely on the road.”

Under state law, only veterans and their immediate family members may apply for a veteran plate, said ADOT in a press release. Until now, this plate could only be ordered in person at an MVD or Authorized Third Party location where the applicant would have to show veteran status documentation, said ADOT.

“To allow for online ordering, MVD developed an electronic affidavit system that the applicant must initial before the transaction can be completed.

MVD has also established an auditing compliance system to review applications to ensure that only those who are legally eligible receive the plate,” stated the news release.

Each month, more than 1,200 applications for these plates are processed at MVD offices, said ADOT.

Allowing this transaction to be done online will not only allow customers to order the plate at their convenience, but will reduce the amount of customer traffic at MVD offices, the release stated.

In fiscal year 2016, veteran plates generated just over $1.2 million for a special veterans fund administered by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, according to ADOT.