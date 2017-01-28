Big Park Council begins 20th anniversary year of service

On January 12, 2017, I gaveled the beginning of the annual meeting of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (“Council”) and advised the Council Representatives and others in attendance that this was the commencement of the Council’s 20th anniversary year.



The Council was incorporated on February 19, 1997, as an Arizona non-profit corporation with 13 members.

Its Articles of Incorporation include the following objects, purposes and powers as follows:

• To promote the best interests of our Community “…but at no time shall this Council supersede the legal rights or the authority of any individual member association.”;

• To conduct studies of the problems affecting the Community and to seek their solutions;

• To give expression to the thoughts and interests of the members of the Council and to make them known;

• To represent the interests of the Community to County, State and Federal agencies and private persons, firms or organizations affecting the Community.

There have been 12 presidents prior to my election. Of those 12, 8 have served the maximum two consecutive 1-year terms. The list of presidents reflects those Community leaders who have devoted substantial time and effort to establish the Council in a prominent place in the Community. Without power to legislate or tax, the Council is the truest form of American grassroots politics, untainted by money and fostered only by a strong sense of volunteerism among neighbors and friends in this beautiful place we call home.

The new Council officers will carry on the traditions to work diligently for open and transparent communications and participation. The Council relies on input from our diverse member neighborhoods, business organizations and educational institutions and, as much as possible, its standing and ad hoc committees. From that input, the Council discusses and formulates its decisions that are disseminated with one clear voice from the Council to the Community, the County and State, local leadership and the media. In its work the Council follows its Bylaws which have been updated in 2010 and 2013. We are very committed to following our organizational (Articles of Incorporation) and rules of operation (Bylaws) documents which have provided the Council a solid foundation since its inception.

The current Council membership is comprised of 23 homeowner organizations, 3 business organizations and 2 schools, one private and one public. Monthly meetings are held on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 9:00 A.M at Station #3 of the Sedona Fire District next to the US Postal Service in the Village.

If you are interested in what is happening in your Community, you can learn a lot just by attending the monthly meetings or visiting our website, www.bigparkcouncil.org. If you have a question, you can direct your inquiry to info@bigparkcouncil.org



If you want to help shape the decisions of the Council and the Community there are many ways to get involved including membership by your subdivision or personally volunteering for a committee.



Let’s make the Council’s 20th anniversary a positive influence for our Community.