Big Park teachers take it to next level thanks to Education Foundation grants

Congratulations to the following teachers who have received mini-grants from the Yavapai County Education Foundation: Christine Walter, Diane Schumacher and Christine Alagna.



These grants will be used to enhance educational opportunities available to students. They will be used to fund some hands-on physical science instruction in 1st and 2nd grade, robotics and a field trip to the Phoenix Science Center for 5th-6th grade and an integrated social studies unit in the 4th grade focused on the pioneer days in Arizona history.



Teachers often have great ideas about engaging and extending the learning for students, but lack the funds to make it happen. We continue to write grants and submit ideas to support teachers in making learning accessible to all students and to provide enriching opportunities for the children of Big Park Community School.



Teachers are writing and teaching a couple of their IB-style (International Baccalaureate) units of instruction this semester. It is a complex and exciting journey! There will be another presentation at Big Park with information for parents or others interested to find out, “What is IB?”



Come if you’d like to learn more about the International Baccalaureate, Primary Years Program. Perhaps it is just the right fit for your child! Perhaps you would just like to learn more about the program.

The presentation will be at 2:45 PM in the school library on Friday, Jan. 27th. If you cannot attend but would like more information, please don’t hesitate to contact the school office, at 928-204-6500.

Big Park continues to seek opportunities to provide a well-rounded education for students.



We are grateful to CJ Sells for helping provide a developmental basketball program now in full swing.



Students enjoyed a fabulous performance from Chamber Music Sedona, upon returning from the holiday break.



We are looking into the possibility of a Spanish Club this spring and have a group training to run in the Sedona Marathon. We don’t sit still too long!



We want to welcome the new Board Members, Randy Hawley, Heather Hermen and Karl Wiseman to the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District. We look forward to continuing to grow together.

