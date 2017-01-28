Board of Adjustments rejects setback variance for storage units

COTTONWOOD – The Yavapai County Board of Adjustments and Appeals unanimously rejected a Jan. 17 request by Big Idea, LLC, for a 10-foot easement variance for a self-storage facility along Cortez Drive in the Village of Oak Creek.

The property is currently vacant.

County planning staff member Tammy Dewitt told board members the variance request had passed muster with the Sedona Fire District. “Sedona Fire District has reviewed the request and has visited the structure and has no concerns with the encroachment as it is presented on the site plan,” said DeWitt.

She continued: “To the north is a hotel. It’s built three feet off that property line, and the outlet mall to the south that has a 20-foot fire lane adjacent to the parcel to still be maintaining 30-foot setback off the outlet mall building to the south and will maintain at least 20 feet or more from the hotel to the north. And we have a parking area for apartments over … the biggest concern expressed in emails is the request itself for a self-storage facility. It is an indoor storage facility, it’s climate controlled, so all they’re going to see there is the building.”

The plan was overwhelmingly opposed by community members who addressed the board. Their concerns focused on the project’s impact on VOC’s small-town atmosphere, traffic concerns, aesthetic impacts and a denial that the existing variance requirements create a hardship for the applicant.

Said VOC resident David Gill: “The only hardship is the amount of square footage of building … that would be allowed to build.”

Cottonwood engineer Tom Pender, speaking on behalf of the applicant, explained, “To address the setback specifically, what we’re asking for is a hardship because we’re being treated differently than any other commercial enterprise and there’s a reason for that. In the past, storage facilities were not very attractive, they’re metal buildings, they have requirements for fencing so that you can screen it and all that. What we’ve done is tried to meet the intent of the area and meet the standards, the existing standards for aesthetics and we think we’ve got a really good-looking building.”

In the end, the board rejected the variance request on a 3-0 vote.

As to future uses of the property, Pender said, “I think we’ll probably go back to the drawing board and come back with a different product or possibly even go away.”

Further, Pender emphasized, “By right, they have a right to build there -- storage units -- and so what comes back could be different.

-This report is taken from an audio recording of the Jan. 17 meeting.