Brilliant Bites: Village dines out for Big Park Community School

It’s a win-win! Everyone loves a good meal out! Dine at one (or more) of the fabulous Brilliant Bites participating restaurants with your Brilliant Bites coupon any time on Friday, February 24th and you are not only supporting local business, but a percentage of your food bill goes directly to classroom needs at Big Park Community School.



Last year, Brilliant Bites was held in the midst of tense discussions that our school would be closed. This year, because of strong and continued support from the Village of Oak Creek community, Big Park is not only open and thriving, but the children are already receiving the benefits of the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program training, completed by their teachers in the fall.



Let’s come together in support of our school, our teachers and our children once again. To participate, simply present a Brilliant Bites coupon (see page 5) to your server when you dine at one of the Brilliant Bites restaurants on Friday, February 24th.



2017 Brilliant Bites Participants, as of press time:

• Coyote Lounge at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

• Cucina Rustica (reservations recommended)

• Firecreek Coffee

• Grille at ShadowRock at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

• J. Wine Bistro (reservations recommended)

• Oak Creek Espresso

• Pago’s Pizzeria

• P.J.’s Village Pub

• Red Chopstick

• Redstone Grill, Bar & Patio

• Serenitie Restaurant & Burger Bar

• The Village Grind

• Walter’s Ice Cream & Hot Dogs

Visit bigparkptsa.com for a current list of participating restaurants, as additional participation is expected. Brilliant Bites coupons and a list of current participating restaurants are also available at Big Park’s front office and Weber’s IGA through February 24th.

Brilliant Bites - dine out for education on February 24th - and as always, thank you for supporting your neighborhood school!