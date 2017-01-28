Call for candidates: VOCA Board of Directors; deadline for applications is Friday, February 10th

The Village of Oakcreek Association (VOCA) announces that applications are being accepted for the Board of Directors ballot.



There will be two vacancies to be filled in the April 2017 election. The two positions are 3-year terms of office. Following the election, the Board will be comprised of seven Directors.



The requirements of office are that a Director:

An active member of the Village of Oakcreek Association (no fines or unpaid dues outstanding) A resident of Arizona.

If you meet the requirements and are interested in contributing your talents to our community, please request an application at the VOCA Administration Office, 690 Bell Rock Blvd.

Your completed application, a recent photo and biographical summary must be received by Friday, February 10, 2017 in order to be considered for placement on the ballot.



Election Committee & Board Representative Jan Lisowski will be hosting one or more informational sessions to acquaint candidates with VOCA structure and Board operations.



For more information about the information sessions and an application, please contact: Nancy Shelley at the Administrative Office, 284-1820 or email address: nshelley@vocaonline.com