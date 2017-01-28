Canyon Mesa Golf Course ranked #19 in country

If you play golf, or even if you don't, no doubt you have heard of the 19th hole. The number 19 now holds a different reason to be happy at Canyon Mesa Country Club.



Golf Advisor, your go-to golf information website, has ranked our Village 9-hole course the 19th best short course in the United States!

The 9-hole, par-28 course was built in 1985 by Jack Snyder, and is 1450 yards of stunning red rock views and pure, natural golf. The abundant large trees give Canyon Mesa a park-like feel with plenty of shade for summer play

"Short courses often-times go largely unheralded. They are a small-but-critical piece of the golf industry, however. They rarely receive much in the form of press or awards but their affordability and accessibility are a huge part of introducing new and junior golfers to the game in a welcoming and low-key environment." (Golf Advisor)

An interesting golf statistic is that 68 percdent of golf shots are taken from 120 yards and in. That makes Canyon Mesa the perfect course for the low-handicap golfer to work on their short game.

Canyon Mesa was also ranked five out of five stars for a friendly and welcoming staff. Willie Darke, PGA Pro, is also a pro at creating a welcoming and friendly atmosphere for visitors and club members. The golf course staff keeps the course well manicured, providing a great golf experience. A practice green, chipping and pitching area, as well as a bunker and hitting bay, will get your group ready for a fun nine holes. Play averages an hour and a half.

A recent visitor said, "Don't let the layout fool you, the tight holes are challenging and the small, undulating greens will challenge even the best putters."

After your game you can relax on the scenic outdoor patio. Talk to our Pro about your round and if you want help, book a lesson.

Canyon Mesa Golf Course is located at 500 Jacks Canyon Road.