Changing of the guard for Sedona Village Business Assn.

Something to think about: We will be electing our new board at our May meeting. If you are interested in helping the Village residents and businesses, please consider running.



Pleases email me at sbarrett_ea@msn.com with your name, contact information, and what about the business association interests you.

Our new brochures are available now and are in many local businesses. If you would like to display these great brochures in your business, they are available at Sedona Digs on 179. These brochures promote both local businesses and tourist businesses, so they are helpful for any business that has customers/clients/patients come in.

We are still trying to find ways to provide transportation for the Sedona Village. Randy Garrison, our supervisor, is working with Verde Lynx and is very concerned about this issue. If you have any suggestions, please contact him at 928-639-8110 or randy.garrison@yavapai.us.

We will be hosting the Oktoberfest once again in 2017 and are currently looking for both volunteers and donations for the silent auction. If you can help with either, please contact either Robin Kelley, robin@sedonaspirit.us or Sandy Barrett, sbarrett_ea@msn.com.

Sue Schurgin, Sedona Delivers, has agreed to head up our mixers. We hope to host the first one in March or April. Look for details in our next column or on our website, ww.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.



At our meeting this month we had four guests: Randy Garrison, county supervisor; David Gill and Don Grove, who gave us an update on Big Park School. They have a matching grant for the $8500 that must be raised by May of 2018 in the amount of $4250. Please consider helping make our school the best in Arizona by donating!



Finally, Darcy Hitchcock informed us about the Sustainability Alliance, which is certifying businesses as to their business practices that promote economic, community and environmental benefits to the area. Contact Darcy if you are interested in more information: 928-554-5171.

If you are not a member, but are interested in joining, you can also to that on our website.

As always, we are also looking for volunteers to help with our member recruiting and special events. You could volunteer as little as 1 hour a month. If you are interested in helping grow our membership, please contact me at sbarrett_ea@msn.com. For special events, contact Randy Jones, 928-284-9355.



Our goal is to promote the businesses in the Village and to create a vibrant community. If you have suggestions as to how we can accomplish this goal, please contact Sandy Barrett, sbarrett_ea@msn.com. Please join us and find out what is going on in Sedona Village.



We meet monthly the third Tuesday of the month. The next meeting will be February 21, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Hilton. We meet in one of the board rooms. Ask at the front desk to find out which one.