Election season arrives for VOCA

Although the election for officers to the Board of Directors of VOCA is a few months away, the deadline for candidates electing to run is fast approaching.



Those interested need to submit their application to the VOCA office by February 10 to be placed on the ballot. There will be two spots opening on the board this year. Joe Jansen and Rob Schaefer will be completing their terms of office.



To be eligible you must be an Arizona resident and a member in good standing of the Village of Oakcreek Association.



Jan Lisowski is the chairman of the Election Committee, if you have any questions about the responsibilities, duties, and commitment to service on the Board of Directors, please contact Jan at jlisowski@vocaonline or call the VOCA office at 928 284-1820.



If you believe you have the expertise and leadership qualities that would benefit the VOCA community, I strongly encourage you to consider serving your community and continue to make VOCA a strong effective force for our neighborhood and the entire Village of Oak Creek /Big Park populous.



VOCA has four committees that meet monthly that review and make recommendations to the Board.



The Architectural Review & Restrictions Committee (ARRC) that reviews architectural permit applications and violations to governing documents. The Finance Committee reviews and does financial planning for VOCA and Oakcreek Country Club.



The House and Grounds Committee handles all of VOCA’s common areas and facilities that include the tennis courts, community center, park, and restaurant and policies related to those areas.



The Golf and Greens Committee oversees the golf activities of Oakcreek Country Club that includes course maintenance, membership, golf shop procedures, course play and golf policies.



These committee meetings are open to VOCA members and members are encouraged to attend and contribute.

If you want to start being involved with your VOCA community, being part of one of these committees would be a great way to start.