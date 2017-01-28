Growing issue of obesity in cats and dogs

Obesity is becoming more and more of an issue in cats and dogs, and can lead to significant medical issues. Feel around your pet’s midsection while they are standing.

Are the ribs and spine easy to feel? Is there an hourglass shape to the waist? Are they more tubular than hourglass? If so, you might want to consult with your veterinarian about a dietary/weight loss plan. A few extra pounds may not be harmful right now, but down the road excess weight can lead to: exercise intolerance (decrease in stamina), respiratory issues (heavy breathing or panting), heat intolerance (getting overheated easily when outdoors), hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, osteoarthritis,

Increased risk under anesthesia, compromised immune system, higher risk for cancer, and many more issues that could develop.

As pet owners, we love our pets and want to show them love by rewarding them. Sometimes we share our food with them, or we give them treats when they are good or because they give us “that look”. It’s important to remember that we can show them love in other ways that are good for them such as: Keeping them trim by maintaining portion control and feeding them a diet that is moisture rich with healthy fats, vegetables and fruits in moderation. Lack of physical activity plays a large role in obesity in cats and dogs, as well as diet.

Cats and dogs need 20 to 40 minutes of aerobic type exercise several days a week. Examples of aerobic exercise for dogs would be walking or jogging, hiking, swimming, going up and down stairs (accompany your pet to lessen risk of tripping or injury), playing fetch and a doggy treadmill. Examples of aerobic exercise for cats would be interactive toys, like a laser or wand toy. It will get them moving around the room.

Taking your cat for a walk may be an option for some cats that will tolerate a harness and feel comfortable walking outside. A cat tree, believe it or not, can provide great exercise for a cat, especially one with a lot of different levels. It keeps them jumping from level to level, and cat nip can help entice them to jump around. It’s important for your pet to get the most from their workout, but if they are not tolerating a certain exercise or are too exerted, switch to something a little more their speed.

Obesity leads to the same issues for pets that it does for humans, but with the proper diet and exercise program, your cat and dog can lead a healthy and long life.