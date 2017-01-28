Heart to Heart Women's Conference Feb. 4

Celebrating its 18th year, Heart to Heart is a Women's Conference that is always held in February. This year's Conference will be held on February 4, 2017, and this year's theme "Changed Lives" will feature inspiring Women in our Community whose lives have been changed, and now they are impacting the lives of others!

Each presenter will inspire and encourage you...no matter what you are facing in your own life, or in the lives of your family or friends.

Heart to Heart speakers include: Michelle Parker, Linda Busuttil and Savannah Sanders, Iam Joy Cherry, Andrea Kadar, Barbara Prats, Lynne Crowe, Cindy Cunningham, Stephanie Richey, Corina and Kaitlynn Taylor, Beth Tortorello and Young Life Leaders. Also speaking will be Kellie Wilson and Jill Sweet, Jo Gilbert, and Patricia Garitson. Musicians will be Hannah Parker and Wendy Hudson.

Topics include: Living in Community, Human Trafficking/ Innocence Robbed, Catastrophic Loss and How To Cope, Young Lives Matter, Celebrate Recovery, Surrendering the Secret, How does Poverty Affect our Community ... and many more.

There will be eight afternoon workshops from which to choose. Register now at www.h2h2017.org. Reserve your space in the workshops of your choice in advance. Tickets are $22, lunch included, or $25 at the door.

The Conference location is Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, off Hwy. 179, Sedona.