Hitchcock – the heartfelt journey for sustainability

Darcy Hitchcock eats, sleeps, and breathes sustainability. She’s so passionate about sustainability education that she dedicated her career, then her life and now her retirement to it. And for good reason. With over 7.5 billion people on this planet and limited resources (and people looking for more ways to profit from them) someone has to champion a reasonable solution. According to Darcy, education is the first step. She’s authored/co-authored 10 books on the subject, including a novella.

Born in a small farming community near Cleveland, Darcy spent a lot of time in nature. She has always had a love relationship with nature and music, as a child wanting her room decorated in nature murals and, many years later, majoring in music at Duke University. She and her husband Dale met while hiking trails on Mt. Saint Helens.

A move from N. Carolina to Portland in the 70’s was supposed to place Darcy in the heart of “Ecotopia.” To pay the bills she was forced to work for companies, whose policies caused her some concern. It was during this time Darcy realized sustainability had to include more than just the planet; it had to include people’s lives and livelihoods, or they would never buy into it.

She co-founded a successful consulting firm in the 90’s, training companies to move toward a self-directed workplace philosophy. But Darcy eventually told her partner they’d missed something. “We’ve made the employees happier, management happier, their customers happier, but we’ve left out nature.” This was a huge turning point in her life.

For the next year Darcy exhaustively researched and investigated sustainability, while her partner ran the business. When making their first pitch to a corporation regarding a move toward sustainability, the question they had to ask was, “Can you even use us in this capacity?” The answer was a resounding “Yes.” The key was to help companies see why sustainability was good for their bottom line.

Darcy said she relates a bit to a homicide detective. She has uncovered horrible things about the world, but can’t dump it on everyone. “Pursuing sustainability helps me keep my sanity.”

In 2013 she and Dale retired to Sedona. The media and culture were readily using the term “sustainability,” rarely explaining what it meant. Darcy determined to get sustainability in the schools so the kids would grow up knowing what it meant and living it. She coordinated groups already in the school, brought in other groups, guided Sedona Charter School through a long-term sustainability plan, coordinated teacher training at Big Park School, and collaborates with Verde Valley School. She’s working on creating a micro-enterprise program for student entrepreneurs who envision sustainable businesses.

Two and a half years ago Darcy approached several groups organizing a collaborative effort toward better sustainable practices in the Verde Valley. The end result was the Sustainability Alliance. You can find them at http://www.sustainabilityallianceaz.org. Asked what she wants to do with her life she said, “Illuminate the path toward a sustainable Verde Valley.”

