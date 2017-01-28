KSB program to focus on ' How Early Days Made Us What We Are Today'

“Sedona’s non-indigenous history may not be hundreds of years old, but it is rich and unique in its own way”, says Janeen Trevillyan, of the Sedona Heritage Museum.

Please join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, February 8th for its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series to hear about the colorful characters and events of Sedona’s early days.

Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join Keep Sedona Beautiful (“KSB”) at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road. The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.



According to Ms. Trevillyan, “One might claim that Sedona began 350 million years ago. That's how long it has taken for Nature to form our red rocks by earth thrusts, sea changes and erosion forces. Or maybe 1000 years ago, when primitive hunter-gatherers evolved into the Native Americans we know as Sinagua, who farmed and traded with faraway tribes. This presentation will focus on ‘modern’ history from 1876 to the present.”

“The evening will begin with an introduction to the first Anglo squatter and subsequently trace the themes that impacted the early agricultural settlements in Oak Creek Canyon. During the course of the evening, listeners will learn about canyon outlaws, legislative cowboys and the first vintners.”

Janeen, originally a farm girl from South Dakota, had professional careers in Phoenix and Tampa, Florida which included commercial interior design and corporate facilities management. After retirement to Sedona, she was appointed to the City's Historic Preservation Commission and realized she didn't know anything about local history.



This started a 17-year volunteer relationship with the Sedona Historical Society and their Sedona Heritage Museum where she is now on the Board of Directors and serves as Vice President and Historian. She loves the work and the people and loves sharing what she learns every day.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the 2nd Wednesday of each month from September through May, and focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please call 928.282.4938, or visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/.