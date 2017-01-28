Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Assn: 2017 promises to be exciting year

Michelle Stoor, president of OCCWGA for 2017, is leading an enthusiastic group of women golfers who want to enjoy the game, play better golf and support our great golf course. We all feel lucky to live and play in such a beautiful area and we want to invite other women to join in this experience.

Listed here are members of the new Executive Team who will lead the association this year:

• Kathy Davidson - Secretary

• Jane Weinberg - Treasurer

• Dawn Bush -Tournament Chair

• Penny Fischer - Handicap

• Sally Sieberts - Rules

• Sandy Bruns, Past President

They are supported by the committee chairs: Julie Larson will handle Publicity; Kay Klein, Kathy Huff and Sharon Malkin will insure the social events are fun; Barb Gordon will continue as Historian; Liz Chang will be the AWGA Representative while Lynn Winslow will coordinate with NAWGA.



Carol Meiner and Joy Hope will chair the Interclub games and Kathy Huff will look after the Ringers tournament. Donna Cantello will again chair the Team competitions while Becky Rubin will continue to do a great job with the OCCWGA web page.

Tuesdays at Oakcreek are known as Ladies Day. That is the day various competitive games are played, which are coordinated by Dawn Bush. For those women who want to play 18 holes of golf but do not like the pressure of the competition, they can still play!



All they need to do is sign up and make note that they just want to play golf. Dawn will put them in an appropriate group. Ladies can easily access the web page to see what game is scheduled, when and where the Interclubs will be, as well as the many tournaments.

So here is to a fun year ahead for women golfers in Sedona and the Verde Valley. Join in to meet new friends, improve your golf game or just to get some good exercise.