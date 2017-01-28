Red Rose plans art shows in 2017

As we at Red Rose Inspiration For Animals look forward to 2017 we are prepared for our 8 Annual Art Shows that take place exclusively at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill and Redrock Precision Motors on 89A in West Sedona. Our shows are not affiliated with any other events in town and benefit animal welfare through our organization.

For the first time we will be starting our show season as early as February. We will also be promoting 5 shows in the spring and 3 in the fall.



We will be having a Valentine’s Day show on February 11 and 12th. We will have two shows in March on the 4 and 5 and 11 and 12th and one show April 29 and 30th and May 13 and 14 (Mother’s Day) and then will continue with 3 shows in the fall.

The Red Rose Art Shows are how we initially began raising money for animal welfare to assist animals throughout the Verde Valley. Then in 2014 we opened the Red Rose Thriftique in the Bell Rock Plaza.



As we reflect back on 2016 and our accomplishments we are so proud of the impact we have made in the community. We are a very small organization and are volunteer based.

We have taken in over 75 animals which consists of felines and canines.



We generally do not focus on taking in as many animals as we are more oriented to providing services in animal rescue to pet owners in need through our 8 programs.





Red Rose does not have a facility and we often times will need to board them; as at one point we had over 30 animals in our care at same time.



Many were surrendered to us out of desperation. We did not and will not charge a surrender fee as we believe that would compromise the animal’s safety.

Red Rose also has a division called Raven Pines Dog Rescue that works in rehabilitation and healing for abused canines, many used in illegal dog fighting.



90 percent of the animals we took in 2016 were adopted through our organization.

Two were returned to their owners but not before receiving the medical attention that they both so desperately needed. The remaining animals we reached out and collaborated with other rescues to assist us in finding quality homes.





We spent just over $34K in animal rescue. We are grateful to be able to make a difference in the lives of these canines and felines that without us who knows what fate they would have had.



If you are interested in learning more about us or being a team member, please contact us. You can continue to show your support by volunteering, shopping or donating. You can stop by the Red Rose Thriftitque at 41 Bell Rock Plaza in the VOC. or by supporting our artists at our quality Art Shows in West Sedona.

PHONE: 928-282-5278 EMAIL: info@redroseinspiration.org or visit www.redroseinspiration.org