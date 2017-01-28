Villagers asked to help improve Verde Valley continuing education and job training

With a goal of improving access to education/training in the Verde Valley, a meeting is planned for Wednesday, February 15th, from 6 to 7:30 pm at the multi-purpose room at Big Park Community School.



As mentioned in my article in the January Villager, we want community members to share with us what kind of education or training they would find helpful, be it following high school or to enhance their job opportunities or simply for life enrichment.

Additionally, we’d like to hear their ideas on how they hope to achieve these goals, what obstacles are preventing or delaying them, and what they hope to ultimately achieve with this further education or training.

For those coming straight from work or school, we will have some food or snacks available. Our target is to attract 3-4 people from each of the target groups which are:



1) students ages 15-18,

2) 18 to 22 year olds who are working or attending school/training,

3) working adults just starting out,

4) older working adults who are further in their career or starting a new career,

5) older adults looking for credit, non-credit or enrichment courses (such as OLLI).



If you are in one of these groups, I hope you will consider joining us. Your input is very important to future decisions on what, when and where future courses will be offered.



Contact flyingcarolyn@yahoo.com or call 928-284-4638. If you need childcare, we can plan for that; just let me know how many and their ages and we’ll see you there!