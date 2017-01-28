WHAT? There's an aphrodisiac in my coffee?

Aphrodisiac: a drug or food that arouses sexual desire.

Ok, knock it off. We are not Masters and Johnson; we are The Dunnery, known for our desire to share good news about good dining on good food and good wine.

However, it is Valentine’s month, so we thought we’d inquire of all the coffee spots in the VOC about the aphrodisiacs they offer their customers.

Coffee itself is a stimulant, especially a small amount of the rich dark brew in a little demitasse cup. What might be good to pair with that coffee? Here are responses from customers and employees alike.

Annie Mazzeo, relaxing near The Grind said, “You can’t put oysters in your coffee?” Right! “How about Frangelico?” chimed in Jackie Summit. Ah! Almonds, the fertility symbol! Jon McInerney at Bike and Bean suggested “Snickers” coffee, or mocha with a shot of caramel.

He personally adds a touch of hazelnut. Wow, we know the combination of coffee and chocolate must be somewhat on the order of wine and chocolate! Rochelle Robinson at Desert Flour Bakery suggested drinking a Baja Mocha, which is ground Mexican chocolate laced with fragrant spices, cocoa liqueur, vanilla, almond and cinnamon. (Suzie would choose that on a cool rainy day.)



Greg Suekoff, back in town this time with a wholesale coffee roaster, Ren Tao, suggested cognac and coffee. He personally doesn’t sell a cup, but the Oak Creek Espresso connected with his business might.

We told you last month that we’d have more information on Firecreek coffee, established in the Ranch House Mall and here’s what we got: It’s open, there is an inviting wood fire going most days and beverages beside coffee along with bakery are available seven days a week. Kari George, when asked about the availability of aphrodisiacs, was spot on: ”our coffee itself! Firecreek wants to impress customers with its quality and flavor.”

You heard it. Lots of ways to put a tiger in your tank. Enjoy your coffee anyway you like it, but think about going “outside the square” this Valentine’s Day.

Lovingly, Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery