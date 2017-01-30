Greg Lawson Galleries spotlight houses of worship

Acknowledging a higher authority has been on the human agenda into antiquity.

Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place gallery presents ‘Houses of Worship’ featuring dozens of worship related images assembled from global travels.

Diverse global societies have created shrines, temples and churches along with a plethora of statuary and artistic renditions; a sampling of these will be included in the exhibition which begins with a gallery reception on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Greg Lawson Galleries is located at 2679 West State Route 89A on the south side of Harmony Drive Intersection.

Whether the portrayal is strong or simple, the spirit of an independent producer is present in every image, and there are always over 350 unique images on display.

The collections depicting Lawson’s ‘passion for place’ have been created in all still-camera formats during his enduring history as a photographic artist.

With the presence of a focused museum Greg Lawson Galleries’ Sedona location serves as an inspiring photographic arts center, gallery, gift shop, and site for education.

It is a sanctuary place to slow down, connect with nature, and enjoy the spice of light secured for history through Lawson’s enduring relationship with the land and its creatures.

For more information visit GregLawsonGalleries.com or call (928) 202-0340.

If You Go ...

• What: Image Art Show and Reception

• When: Friday, February 3, 5-8 p.m.

• Where: Greg Lawson’s “Passion for Place” Gallery, 2679 West State Route 89A, Sedona



• More Info: (928) 202-0340 and www.GregLawsonGalleries.com