The Indie Bestseller List

HARDCOVER FICTION
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Difficult Women, Roxane Gay
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
The Whistler, John Grisham
Moonglow, Michael Chabon
Swing Time, Zadie Smith
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Spy, Paulo Coelho
Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
Three Days in January, Bret Baier
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
The Lost City of the Monkey God, Douglas Preston
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Sellout, Paul Beatty
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
The Travelers, Chris Pavone
The Widow, Fiona Barton
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard
March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin
The Trump Survival Guide, Gene Stone
What We Do Now: Standing Up for Your Values in Trump’s America, Dennis Johnson, Valerie Merians (Eds.)
Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow
Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
MASS MARKET
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
War Hawk, James Rollins, Grant Blackwood
George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
Merry Christmas Alex Cross, James Patterson
The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King
1984, George Orwell
The Crossing, Michael Connelly
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.)
Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)
Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Inquisitor’s Tale, Adam Gidwitz, Hatem Aly (Illus.)
Hidden Figures (Young Readers’ Edition), Margot Lee Shetterly
YOUNG ADULT
Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth
A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
The Giver, Lois Lowry
Heartless, Marissa Meyer
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
Scythe, Neal Shusterman
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
I’ll Give You the Sun, Jandy Nelson
Nimona, Noelle Stevenson
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.