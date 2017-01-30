The Indie Bestseller List

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2017 3:55 p.m.

    • HARDCOVER FICTION

    1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

    2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

    3. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

    4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

    5. The Whistler, John Grisham

    6. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

    7. Swing Time, Zadie Smith

    8. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

    9. The Spy, Paulo Coelho

    10. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

    HARDCOVER NONFICTION

    1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

    2. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

    3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

    4. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

    5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

    6. The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher

    7. Three Days in January, Bret Baier

    8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

    9. The Lost City of the Monkey God, Douglas Preston

    10. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

    TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

    1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

    2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

    3. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

    4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

    5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

    6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

    7. The Sellout, Paul Beatty

    8. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

    9. The Travelers, Chris Pavone

    10. The Widow, Fiona Barton

    TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

    1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

    2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

    3. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

    4. The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson

    5. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard

    6. March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin

    7. The Trump Survival Guide, Gene Stone

    8. What We Do Now: Standing Up for Your Values in Trump’s America, Dennis Johnson, Valerie Merians (Eds.)

    9. Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow

    10. Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

    MASS MARKET

    1. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

    2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

    3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

    4. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis

    5. War Hawk, James Rollins, Grant Blackwood

    6. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

    7. Merry Christmas Alex Cross, James Patterson

    8. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King

    9. 1984, George Orwell

    10. The Crossing, Michael Connelly

    EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

    1. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

    2. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

    3. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

    4. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.)

    5. Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)

    6. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook

    7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

    8. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

    9. The Inquisitor’s Tale, Adam Gidwitz, Hatem Aly (Illus.)

    10. Hidden Figures (Young Readers’ Edition), Margot Lee Shetterly

    YOUNG ADULT

    1. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth

    2. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness

    3. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

    4. The Giver, Lois Lowry

    5. Heartless, Marissa Meyer

    6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

    7. Scythe, Neal Shusterman

    8. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

    9. I’ll Give You the Sun, Jandy Nelson

    10. Nimona, Noelle Stevenson

