Jerome First Saturday Art Walk celebrates ‘The Love of Art’

Jerome continues its love affair with art on February 4th with the First Saturday Art Walk. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the 18 galleries and studios of Jerome will be brimming over with visual delights.

There will be plenty of chocolate, music and good conversation at this vibrant event. Meet the artists that night and mingle with other art lovers who are drawn to this charming mountain town.

Art Walk welcomes sponsor Passion Cellars. Passion Cellars Jerome (under the Flatiron Cafe) will feature the art of Jerome Plein Air Painter Mark Hemleben - “Scenes from Jerome” for Art Walk Feb 4th in Jerome. Stop by and meet the artist and sample award-winning Arizona wine. The Spirit Room features The Johnny Lingo Trio starting at 9pm. The town will be jumping. Jerome Art Walk is an event that has become a great Northern Arizona tradition on the First Saturday of each month. A free shuttle will take visitors from The Asylum at the top of town to The Old Jerome High School where fascinating studios will be open to the public. Art Walk runs from 5 to 8 pm.

Expect some excitement at the UVX Building on Clark Street where new sponsor Wicked City Brew will be featuring local artists work throughout the year. Up the steps from Wicked City, The Funky Side Studio is coming to Jerome. Artist Jan A. Sullivan is moving her Sedona art and tattoo studio to Jerome. Grand opening is Saturday, March 4th, 5- 8 pm, on the patio live music, pizza and beverages. Check out all her fun artwork, paintings and custom pet portraits.

The stars will be out at Yester Day’s Fine Art Gallery in Jerome, for February’s Art Walk, where a show of timeless beauty radiates from the original oil paintings and beautiful giclees of the nighttime/earth-linked skies created by Russian American artist Izabel Raa, a true world citizen. Familiar scenes of the Southwest seem to hold even more light at night than day in her starlit landscapes.

For instance, the celestial and the terrestrial work together as one: the Milky Way illuminates a disappearing, but beckoning highway below; Cathedral Rock glows with a healing, feminine energy beneath silent, all-abiding stars; Monument Valley rests as the winter sunset blends into the heavenly bodies that twinkle high above in deep, ultramarine-blue skies.

Izabel’s intent with her images is to restore love, wonder, and healing to one’s life. Through her paintings, she wishes to help others have an essential spiritual awakening and find integrity and inner harmony at much deeper levels and to recall the “Song of the Soul.” Her aim is to awaken, harmonize and fill hearts with joy and a sense of beauty and the sublime. And so, here at our fine art gallery, located in the lower Jerome art district at 509 Main Street, we fancy that Yester Day, the world-weary miner who spirits this place, will now thank HIS lucky stars ALWAYS that Izabel came along … and we know that all art walkers will, too.

New in the gallery, Firefly will be featuring desert botanical wall panels created from steel. Dan and Nina Moore of Oxide Studio have a simple, clean design with a modern approach and a bit of a rustic edge.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day ... Jerome’s Jewelry artist Rick Hernandez has some Fabulous Jewelry Creations using Four Peaks Arizona Amethyst along with the Brilliance of Australian Opal in 14 K gold to add to his Wonderful Collection of Spectacular Jewelry. Rick’s son Ricky has handcrafted some very Artistic, Contemporary Sterling Silver Pieces.

Ricky is also working on an Amazing 3D Jewelry line soon to be released. Ricky’s wife April creates a very Unique line of Jewelry using keys and gears with a Steampunk Flair.

April also creates a wide variety of Cameos in Rings, Pendants and Earrings. Jerome’s Jewelry has the Honor to Welcome Artist Kim Maney with her Incredible Photography creations.

Jerome Artist Richard Johnson’s Handmade Clay Dragon Claw wall mounts are also available for purchase along with Arizona Artist Fredda Psaltis ~ Beautiful Healing Star Pendants and Sarah Yount - Moser’s Unusual Collection of Jewelry. Stop by Jerome’s Jewelry for the special unique purchases for that someone special for Valentine’s Day.

Adrift Studio, in the Old Jerome High School features one of the only “working” artists on the Jerome Art Walk.

This month artist, Ann Metlay will feature a display of her Wishing Wands. These wands, fashioned from local desert woods, are carefully sanded to fit comfortably in your hand. Holding them, one can discern desert energies

Cody DeLong has been working on several large canvases, including several nocturnes. Stop in and see what’s on the easel. Cody DeLong Studio, 300 Hull Ave (between Spook Hall and the Visitor’s Center) codydelong.com Live Jazz music by Duane Ewing

Join Pura Vida for chocolates and champagne during the evening of the February 4th Art Walk. We are gearing up for Valentine’s Day. For the man in your life we have hand dyed marbled silk ties, beautiful scarves made of silk, wool and linen blends in tasteful suit fabrics, re-purposed WW2 Shell casing jewelry or leather bracelets with sleek copper and silver elements.

For the ladies in your life, you can’t go wrong with all things that sparkle. And there is always table-wear or that home décor item she has been eyeing.

Celebrate the ones that you love at Zen Mountain Gallery for February Art Walk. Valentine’s Day is approaching and Zen Mountain Gallery has a wide selection of gift ideas and fine art for the occasion from its many local artists.

The Gallery offers a great selection of Jewelry from Komala Rohde, Nancy Bihler, Matagi Sorensen, Patricia Lynch, Birgitta Lapides, Deborah Bird and Arizona Graffiti. Heart themed ceramics are available from Luna Patterson and Elizabeth Bonzani, as well as a wide selection of contemplative and contemporary fine art, photography, glass and pottery. Join us for a glass of wine, Valentine’s sweets, and to find something special for yourself or the one that you love.

“Nature’s Own, Set in Stone” celebrates new work by Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery member, Christine Ryback. Christine notes that with daily bombardment of negative news and reports, a simple walk in the woods can be the best medicine to bring about peace of mind.

Christine has always felt at home in nature; it has been her refuge from a busy world where she finds spirituality. It’s no surprise that her interest in casting leaves and items from the outdoors in cement developed as a natural extension and form of expression of her love of nature and the outdoors.

On her nature walks, Christine collects natural items that can be cast in cement. She notices the variety in the shapes of the veins of different leaves, each leaf with its own personality.

She further develops their personality in the casting, by hand painting them with natural, yet magnificent colors. These cast items can be arranged, as birdbaths, for example, in an outdoor garden setting; or grace the interior of a residence or business by bringing the feeling of the outdoors inside.

When Christine first started casting leaves, rhubarb was her leaf of choice, because of its great size as many of her first castings were created and used as birdbaths. As her talents grew, so did her audience. And with that, came requests to cast different leaves.

The variety of leaves she now casts includes maple, cabbage, philodendron, elephant ear, summer squash, pumpkin, hosta, and even orchard and tropical leaves from Florida.

In “Nature’s Own, Set in Stone,” Christine presents new work including some with 3-D features. Many pieces take on sculptural effects, becoming wall or table arrangements.

They are literally natural compositions. “Nature’s Own, Set in Stone” runs through March 1, with a reception for the artist on Jerome’s First Saturday Art walk, Feb. 4th from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Love is in the air at Gallery 527, after all, it is February. A new jewelry artist has joined the fold at the gallery. Teal Sullivan presents her collection of jewelry. Her recent artistic evolution became ignited with an interest in rocks, minerals, gemstones and the lapidary arts, the skills of cutting and polishing stones.

A love of wire ensued … landing on large gauge copper wire with gemstones for wearable expressions, and a mix media of never ending list of materials for sculptural expressions.

Gallery member Lorraine Fexas has created fused glass jewelry that is vibrant and sophisticated. Earrings and pendants on sculptural metal necklaces are the perfect choice for your Valentine who has everything. The gallery of local artists continues showing new contemporary work by Julie Bernstein Engelmann, mugs and cups with lovely red roses by ceramic artist Mary Phoenix, functional work by Ben Roti, just back from his opening at American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona, California, fused glass art by Lorraine Fexas, plein air painting and a poetry book by Susan Pitcairn and mixed media textural pieces by Sharron Vincent Porter.

Ardis Harsche displays mysterious encaustic paintings reminiscent of cave paintings and found object artist Rich Bettencourt has just finished two undersea creatures that are mesmerizing. He has created a piranha and an angler fish, both with hearts.

Stop by on February 4 from 5 to 8pm for great art and good conversation. Refreshments and libations will be served. Call Donna for more information at 928-301-3004. Gallery 527 is located at 527 Main Street in Jerome.