Love of jewelry is in the air at Lanning Gallery

Lanning Gallery in Sedona opens “For the Love of Jewelry” showcasing Valentine’s Day gift ideas from three masterful jewelers. The new exhibition opens with a reception 1st Friday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m.

The three jewelers whose work is showcased at this classic and contemporary art gallery are: Michael Grant, who hand-cuts top-of-the-line domestic turquoise and other stones, meticulously cutting, turning and polishing them then creating the unique combinations that exemplify his design and craftsmanship; Victor Yurivilca, an award-winning artist originally from a small town in the Andes of Peru whose engineering background and world travels have led him to build fascinating pieces out of sterling silver with a variety of stones; and, international award-winning jeweler Valerie Ostenak who cold-forges sterling silver and heat-forges steel, sometimes adding natural pearls, to create sensuous curves in strong, singular pieces.

“It is futile to hurry jewels along on their journey of emergence from the raw stone,” Michael Grant notes. “They refuse to move swiftly, forcing the jeweler to still his anxiousness.” Alone in his workshop Grant has learned to follow the stones rather than lead them; this stillness and respect has allowed him to become a master at his craft, creating works recognized across the country.

Valerie Ostenak, who will attend the 1st Friday reception, considers the steel she works with to be a very feminine material. “When heated to a yellow orange heat, it becomes sensuous and graceful ... workable with ease, yet retaining its strength. … I can create the flowing forms of vines, the movement of gently blowing breezes and smooth running streams. And when the steel cools, it is a lasting record of those graceful forms.” Silver, unlike steel, is worked cold. “Each mark is a carefully set hammer blow,” Ostenak explains. “By leaving the marks of the hammers … the energy that it takes to achieve those flowing lines … is seen — juxtaposing strength with grace.”

Victor Yurivilca reaches deep into his heart and soul to create truly original works that allow him to connect with others. He always waits for the right time to create: “the moment when I’m filled with good moods and full of energy. It is with this energy, the reason I feel a connection to every piece. The work truly comes from inside me.”

Lanning Gallery, 928-282-6865, mail@lanninggallery.com, www.lanninggallery.com, islocated at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun.