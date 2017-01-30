Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series

SEDONA -- The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona.



Admission is free.

The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.

The program addresses the camaraderie, bravery, honor, elation, loss and longing common to all soldiers in times of both peace and war; and emotions shared between loved-ones at home and across entire nations.

Cantus delves into the bonds that have defined those willing to lay down their lives for others with repertoire by Lee Hoiby, Bob Chilcott, William Billings, Irving Berlin, rarely performed songs for men’s voices by Dvóřak and Janácek and a new commission by Jeff Beal. (House of Cards)

The “intellectually, emotionally and musically rich” (Star Tribune) men’s vocal ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and its engaging performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century.

The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music making.

This concert, as with every concert in the 2017 Music at the Red Rocks concert series, is presented free of charge as a gift to the people of Sedona and the Verde Valley through the generosity of the Friends of Music at the Church of the Red Rocks.

For more information, please call The Church of the Red Rocks at 928-282-7963 or visit www.churchoftheredrocks.com.